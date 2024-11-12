Forever Green Launch

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s commitment to environmental sustainability advances with the launch of the fourth phase of the Forever Green afforestation campaign by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD). This phase began with tree planting along Street 1722 in the Diplomatic Area, backed by ABC Bank, continuing efforts to expand the nation’s greenery and preserve the environment.

The ceremony was attended by key figures including Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, NIAD Secretary General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Municipalities Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Agriculture and Animal Wealth Affairs Under-Secretary Asim Abdullatif Abdullah, ABC Bank chief executive Sael Al Waary, ila Bank chief executive Mohamed Al Maraj, and Capital Municipality director general Mohammed Saad Al Sahli.

Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa extended her gratitude to ABC Bank for their support in greening Street 1722. She highlighted the campaign’s success since its inception in 2021, with private sector contributions playing a crucial role in planting approximately 140,000 trees over the past three years.

The launch coincides with National Tree Week, marking the start of the annual tree planting season. Shaikha Maram emphasised the significance of this phase in bolstering Bahrain’s green spaces.

Mr Al Waary affirmed ABC Bank’s dedication to the campaign, aligning with the bank’s sustainable strategy to benefit the environment and community. He noted that the initiative contributes to Bahrain’s broader tree-planting plan, aiming to double the number of trees to 3.6 million by 2035, in line with the kingdom’s commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).