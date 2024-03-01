Formula 1 And Fancode Announce New Partnership To Exclusively Broadcast In India

- Advertisement -

Formula 1® has announced a new two-year (2024 and 2025 seasons) agreement with FanCode that sees the leading sports streaming platform become the exclusive broadcast partner to Formula 1 in India until the end of the 2025 season.

The agreement grants FanCode exclusive rights to broadcast all F1 race weekends, including all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix. FanCode will use its best-in-class technical capabilities to offer fans a premium viewing experience by allowing them to follow every minute of the record-breaking 24-race season on their phone, tablet, and smart TV, starting with the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2024 on 2 March 2024.

There is a growing appetite for Formula 1 in India, particularly amongst younger and female supporters. Nearly 60 million fans follow the sport and 1 in 2 started following F1 in the last four years. This partnership allows Formula 1 to tap into a rapidly emerging fanbase and invites FanCode’s audience of nearly 100 million passionate sports fans into the world of F1.

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce that fans in India will be able to watch F1 on FanCode for the next two seasons. We have found a strong broadcast partner in them with expert knowledge on how we can best serve our 60 million existing fans and reach new audiences in India. Together, we will take our combined expertise to produce premium content that showcases the sporting spectacle that is F1.”

Yannick Colaco, Co-founder of FanCode, said: “Formula 1 is amongst the biggest sporting events in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring all the exciting action to millions of fans in India. Aside from providing Formula 1 fans with a world class experience, we look forward to working with F1 to take the sport to a wider audience in the country