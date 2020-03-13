Saturday, March 14, 2020
Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 is a participants-only event

Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 postponed

In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, the Bahrain International Circuit, the Bahrain Motor Federation, the Hanoi People’s Committee the Vietnamese Motorsports Association, and the Vietnam Grand Prix corporation, a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone both races due to take place on the 20th – 22nd March in Bahrain and April 3rd – 5th April in Vietnam.

Following the announcement of the Australian Grand Prix’s cancellation this week and the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, Formula 1, the FIA and the promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the traveling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.
Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

As a result, Formula 1 and the FIA expect to begin the Championship in Europe at the end of May but given the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be regularly reviewed.

Formula 1 Chairman and CEO, Chase Carey, said:

“The global situation regarding COVID-19 is fluid and very difficult to predict and it’s right we take time to assess the situation and make the right decisions. We are taking this decision with the FIA and our promoters to ensure the safety of everyone involved in Formula 1 and our fans. The Bahrain Grand Prix is an exciting race in our schedule, and we look forward to being back there as soon as we can. We are also looking forward to Vietnam’s inaugural race and bringing the spectacle of F1 to one of the most exciting cities in the world.

FIA President, Jean Todt, said:

“Protecting people first. Together with Formula 1, the Bahrain Motor Federation, the Vietnamese Motorsports Association, and the local promoters, postponing both the Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix, as with the Australian Grand Prix, was the only possible decision given all of the information currently available to us. We continue to rely on the input and advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and governments and will work with them throughout this unpredictable period to safeguard the fans, competitors and all of the motorsport community.”

Previous articleHere are maps that show the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19)

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

BTEA Announces the Cancellation of the Second Period of Bahrain Food Festival

In order to ensure the safety of participants and the public, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has announced the cancellation of the...
Read more
PR This Week

RCM donates wheelchairs to Bahrain Mobility International Centre

Reiterating on its constant supporting stance towards charitable initiatives in the Bahraini society, Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) on Sunday donated 10 specially-modified wheelchairs...
Read more
PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya Raft Race to build “Home of Hope”

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya announces that registration for the Charity fund raising event the Raft Race. The club invites all sectors of business, individuals...
Read more
PR This Week

PUBG gaming at Oasis Mall – Juffair

PUBG Tournament was held at Oasis Mall Juffair. It was attended by more than 600 gamers from Bahrain & KSA. Participants included gamers who...
Read more
PR This Week

Say No To Single Use Plastic at Oasis Mall Juffair

The Oasis Mall-Juffair presented a theatrical play called ‘I Don't Love Plastic’ at its premises. The activity was part of Al Rashid Group’s efforts...
Read more
PR This Week

400 Scientific Researches On Gifted Education Conducted at ‘AGU’

A recent statistic showed that a total of 400 PhD and Master’s researches in the field of gifted education conducted at the Arabian Gulf...
Read more

MOST READ

Southern Governor inspects Camping Services Centre.

All Eyes on You
Read more
All Eyes on You

Zain Bahrain recently hosted its annual staff gathering at Oliveto Restaurant & Lounge

Inside Bahrain

Bahrain Hosts First World MMA Teams Championship

The Kingdom of Bahrain is hosting the first edition of the World Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Teams Championship. Bahrain MMA Federation (BMMAF) confirmed that...
PR This Week

‘KHCB’ launches its new ‘Tap & Go’ Cards

As part of its commitment to provide a contemporary banking experience to its valuable clients, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic...
Tech

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone leak hints at even longer battery life

These are the first images of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones; the hotly anticipated followup to the company’s beloved WH-1000XM3 over-ear cans due to their...
Tech

Octi, the Social AR App that turns you into a walking Social Media Profile

Whether it be Facebook, Twitter, or one of the many other popular social networks currently demanding the attention of billions of users, our online...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 is now a participants-only event

STATEMENT FROM BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom’s national health Taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this...
Entrepreneurial Journey

It’s a Buyer’s Market, not Seller’s by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started my career in Dubai, I was a youth of twenty. The next year, when my birthday arrived, my father presented me...
PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya Raft Race to build “Home of Hope”

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya announces that registration for the Charity fund raising event the Raft Race. The club invites all sectors of business, individuals...
Spotlight

Transform Your Life with Image and Style: Interview with Nazia Mustafa

Nazia Mustafa, the owner and Founder of Moda Vestire is making changes in many women’s lives. Nazia understands that fashion changes people’s perception of a...
Inside Bahrain

WHO: Bahrain should be commended on its efforts to contain COVID 19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended Bahrain’s precautionary measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect public health. Supreme Council for Health (SCH)...
PR This Week

BTEA Announces the Cancellation of the Second Period of Bahrain Food Festival

In order to ensure the safety of participants and the public, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has announced the cancellation of the...
Sports This Week

Rashid Equestrian Club holds season’s 19th race

The Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club held the 19th race for this season, 2019-2020, at its racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir. HH Shaikh Sultanuddin bin...
PR This Week

RCM donates wheelchairs to Bahrain Mobility International Centre

Reiterating on its constant supporting stance towards charitable initiatives in the Bahraini society, Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) on Sunday donated 10 specially-modified wheelchairs...
All Eyes on You

Channa Upuli

Channa Upuli, a Sri Lankan Cultural Evening, was held at Cultural Hall.
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Virus

Here are maps that show the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19)

Zain Bahrain recently hosted its annual staff gathering at Oliveto Restaurant...

Bahrain Food Festival Cancelled

BTEA Announces the Cancellation of the Second Period of Bahrain Food...

Beauty Highlighter MakeUp

Use Highlighter on Your Face in 10 Amazing Ways