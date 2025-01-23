Forum For Peace And Progress

Bahrain Leads the Way in Global Diplomacy

Bahrain marked its Diplomatic Forum, coinciding with the Diplomatic Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in a grand event inaugurated by Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The event brought together heads of diplomatic and consular missions of Bahrain abroad, as well as senior officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In his opening remarks, Dr Al Zayani welcomed the attendees and conveyed the greetings and appreciation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He lauded the tireless efforts of the Ministry’s personnel in strengthening international relations and enhancing cooperation between Bahrain and other countries.

The Minister highlighted Bahrain’s foreign policy, which is anchored on three main pillars: peace, human rights, and development. He reviewed the kingdom’s recent diplomatic achievements, including hosting the 33rd Arab Summit, which emphasised a historic message of peace and high human rights standards, reflecting the vision of His Majesty the King.

Dr Al Zayani also spoke about Bahrain’s pivotal role in promoting international cooperation. He emphasised the importance of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) signed by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister with US, showcasing Bahrain’s strategic leadership and its status as a reliable partner in security and sustainable development.

In the field of human rights, the Minister commended Bahrain’s remarkable progress, attributing it to the collaboration between the Foreign Affairs Ministry and other concerned authorities in the kingdom. He also underscored the significance of economic diplomacy in attracting foreign investments and positioning Bahrain as a hub for innovation and trade.

Dr Al Zayani announced the launch of a bilateral relations platform to document Bahrain’s history of bilateral relations with various countries. This initiative aims to strengthen coordination between diplomatic missions and relevant sectors of the ministry, supporting Bahrain’s strategic foreign policy objectives.

During the forum, participants were encouraged to engage in open discussions and share their visions and ideas to enhance diplomatic action and develop policies that align with Bahrain’s aspirations for peace, stability, and sustainable development. The forum sessions saw extensive discussions on enhancing passport and visa services for Bahrainis abroad, setting priorities and future plans, addressing challenges, reviewing Middle East conflicts and their global implications, managing bilateral relations and agreements, Bahrain’s economic development and investment opportunities, and the kingdom’s economic and environmental sustainability.

The closing session of the Diplomatic Forum, held at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), focused on the theme “Competition Among Major Powers in the Global Economy: Risks and Adaptation Strategies.” The session featured esteemed speakers, including Robert Ward, Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, and Dr Hasan Alhasan, who discussed the geopolitical and economic impacts of global competition and the need for adaptive strategies.

IISS-Middle East executive director Air Marshal (Retd) Martin Sampson opened the session by expressing gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for their support of IISS’s efforts. He commended the partnership with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in addressing regional and international challenges.

During the forum, the Ambassador of Bahrain in Washington Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, confirmed the solid Bahrain-US relations and the constant efforts to strengthen them.

Dr Al Zayani expressed appreciation for the efforts of all heads of missions, officials, and employees of the ministry, recognising their contributions to the success of the Diplomatic Forum and their dedication to serving the kingdom and its citizens.