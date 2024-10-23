Foulath Holding Achieves Best Happiness Initiative for the Second Consecutive Year

- Advertisement -

Foulath Holding, an industrial holding company with major steel investments, has been named the Organisation of the Year for Best Happiness Initiative at the GCC Gov HR Awards 2024, for the second consecutive year. The awards ceremony was held on 10 October 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The coveted accolade is a testament to Foulath’s people-first approach which focuses on empowering its employees by driving a culture of happiness and positivity across its organisation and within its local community.

Over the past year, dedicated committees and team members at Foulath Holding hosted a number of events that reinforce the company’s goal to improve employee engagement and build stronger community bonds. This includes events such as Family Day, Ramadhan Ghabga, Foulath Sports Day and even interdepartmental tournaments in football and cricket.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Bader Al Tamimi, General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at Foulath Holding, said: “We are proud to have received this prestigious recognition for the second consecutive year at the GCC Gov HR Awards alongside the region’s leading companies. This incredible achievement reflects our commitment to embedding our core values across our organisation, ensuring our employees continue to experience a safe, happy and thriving work environment.”

Since 2019, Foulath has established Employee Engagement and Social committees that work collectively with its Human Resources team to launch social activities and events for the benefit of its workforce. Both committees are comprised of members of Foulath’s senior leadership team who work to deliver internal initiatives that enrich the organisation’s work culture.

Taking place for the 12th consecutive year, the GCC Gov HR Awards has been benchmarked as the region’s key human resources event celebrating groundbreaking achievements from public and private sector organisations and individuals who showcase exemplary leadership in human capital management, diversity and strategic planning.