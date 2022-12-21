Foulath Holding Celebrates Bahrain National Day & Family Day with Employees & Families

- Advertisement -
Foulath Holding B.S.C, an investment vehicle and holding company committed to the sustainable growth of the region’s steel industry, recently organised a National Day Celebration and Family Day for the company’s employees and their families. The event took place on the 10th of December 2022, at Adhari Park Hall.
During the celebration, the company organised a number of activities to bring its employees and their families together, as they celebrated the Kingdom’s National Day and the company’s yearly Family Day with festivities suited to both occasions.
