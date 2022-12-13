Foulath Holding Honours Over 400 Outstanding Children

- Advertisement -
Foulath Holding B.S.C, an investment vehicle and holding company committed to the sustainable growth of the region’s steel industry, recently organised an awarding ceremony for its employees’ children. The event took place on the 10th of December 2022, at Adhari Park Hall.

The Company reinstated the Outstanding Children Program after a two-year hiatus, and honoured over 400 children for achieving outstanding results on their academic exams.
Since the inception of the program in 2003, Foulath has been committed to honouring its employees’ children, pushing them forward to further excel in their scholastic fields of choice.
