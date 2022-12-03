Foulath Holding Hosts Health and Blood Donation Event

- Advertisement -

Foulath Holding B.S.C, an investment vehicle and holding company committed to the sustainable growth of the region’s steel industry, recently organised a staff event in honour of Health & Blood Donation Day. The event took place on the 30th of November 2022, at Foulath’s Sports Centre.

The occasion kicked off with a yoga session and featured various activities, including a blood drive hosted by King Hamad University Hospital. Supported by Foulath partners: Johnson & Johnson, Yousuf Mahmood Hussain Co W.L.L, Royal Bahrain Hospital, the Anti-Smoking Society – Bahrain, the Bahrain Health and Safety Society, King Hamad University Hospital, MEM – Santhigiri: Ayurvedic Centre, and Middle East Hospital, all employees in attendance were also given free health check-ups and consultations.

Foulath is committed to prioritising the health and wellbeing of its staff members by hosting a range of community-driven initiatives. The recent event aims to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while also promoting a positive work environment.