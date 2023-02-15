Foulath Holding Hosts Sports Day Event

Foulath Holding B.S.C, a company committed to the sustainable growth of the region’s steel industry, recently held its annual employee sports day on the 9th of February at the Foulath Sports Club.
To further promote health and wellness amongst its employees, the sporting event kicked off with a wide range of team building exercises, including a football skill show, group exercise, and various team building activities and games. The employees also had access to the basketball, football, tennis and padel courts for some fun competitive play.
Foulath is committed to organising internal initiatives aimed at building team spirit and collaboration. The Sports Day event served to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while creating opportunities for employees to engage and bond.