Foulath Holding joins hands with Supreme Council for Environment, Muharraq Municipality, and CleanUp Bahrain to plant trees in Samaheej Park

Foulath Holding B.S.C, an industrial holding company with major steel projects, has partnered with the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), the Municipality of Muharraq and CleanUp Bahrain (CUB) to support the ‘Green Up’ project, a local initiative that aims to promote greenery across various areas in the Kingdom.

As part of the collaboration, Foulath Holding will support CleanUp Bahrain, a local non-profit environmental organization, to plant 100 small and medium-sized trees across Samaheej Park located in Muharraq.

The Supreme Council for Environment reiterated the importance of its partnership with Foulath Holding as a reflection of the important environmental collaborations between government and private sector entities. These partnerships aim to double the number of trees in Bahrain, strengthen the Kingdom’s efforts to adapt to the effects of climate change and fulfil Bahrain’s commitment to achieving the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Council also commended Foulath’s national role and responsibility in enacting this initiative, as well as its ongoing environmental efforts, wishing them greater success in the future.

Foulath Holding’s support of the Green Up project is part of the company’s upcoming series of environmentally-led initiatives designed to encourage sustainable, eco-friendly practices both internally and across the wider community.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Bader Al Tamimi, General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at Foulath Holding, said: “We are pleased to team up with the Supreme Council for Environment, Municipality of Muharraq and Clean Up Bahrain to support the ongoing Green Up initiative. As part of our commitment to corporate social responsibility, Foulath continues to support local projects that contribute to achieving a greener, more sustainable Bahrain. We plan to support similar community-led initiatives in line with the Kingdom’s 2060 net-zero goals and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).”

On his end, Eng. Ibrahim Al Jowder, Director-General of the Municipality of Muharraq, said: “We would like to extend our gratitude to Foulath Holding and Clean Up Bahrain for the upcoming tree planting initiative taking place at Samaheej Park. We hope to witness more collaborative opportunities between both private and public sector entities that will help embed sustainability practices across the Kingdom.”

Mr. Ali Al-Qaseer, Co-founder and Chairman of Clean Up Bahrain commented: “We are delighted to be working alongside Foulath Holding and its leadership who have shown great commitment to corporate social responsibility, starting with this important project. We truly believe that change comes from within and that together we can make a difference through longstanding, sustainable projects that have a direct impact on the Kingdom’s environment and allow us to achieve the milestones set for Bahrain’s 2030 Vision.

Foulath Holding actively supports nationwide initiatives that leave a lasting impact on the community in which it operates. The company looks forward to collaborating with local organisations to develop and execute sustainability programmes across the Kingdom.