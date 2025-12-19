Foulath Holding joins Hope Talents’ “Employee Loyalty Reward” Programme

Foulath Holding, an industrial company with major steel investments, has signed a cooperation agreement with Hope Talents, the national talent-recognition and empowerment arm of Hope Fund, to officially join the “Employee Loyalty Reward” programme — a national initiative dedicated to strengthening a culture of institutional appreciation and promoting employee-centered work environments across the private sector.

The agreement was signed at Foulath Holding’s headquarters, in the presence of representatives from both sides. The Hope Talents delegation was headed by Mr. Ahmed Burashid, Chairman of the Board, while Foulath Holding was represented by Mr. Bader Al-Tamimi, General Manager of HR and Admin.

Foulath Holding’s decision to join the “Employee Loyalty Reward” programme comes as part of its continued efforts to cultivate a positive workplace that recognises both individual and collective contributions, honours employees for their years of service, and reinforces the values of loyalty and organisational belonging among its workforce.

The “Employee Loyalty Reward” programme is one of the national initiatives under Hope Talents. It aims to honour employees in the private sector through monthly financial rewards in recognition of their professional commitment and their contribution to the success of their organisations. Since its launch, the programme has seen significant expansion, with twenty leading national institutions from various sectors joining to date.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Burashid, Chairman of Hope Talents, expressed his appreciation for Foulath Holding’s participation, noting that this step reflects the commitment of national institutions to investing in people and strengthening a culture of appreciation in the workplace. He added that such initiatives help reinforce values of dedication, belonging, and loyalty while supporting a positive organisational environment that encourages continuity and professional growth across the Kingdom.

For his part, Mr. Bader Al-Tamimi, General Manager of HR & Admin. at Foulath Holding, affirmed that the company’s participation aligns with its vision of investing in human capital and enhancing the overall employee experience. He stated that Foulath believes recognising and motivating employees is a key pillar of success and sustainability, and a vital driver of excellence and future growth for the company.