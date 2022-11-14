Foulath Holding Participates in 15th Arab Steel Summit as Diamond Sponsor

- Advertisement -

Foulath Holding B.S.C, an investment vehicle and holding company committed to the sustainable growth of the region’s steel industry, was the Diamond sponsor of the 15th Arab Steel Summit and the International Iron and Steel Exhibition 2022. The event, held under the patronage of His Excellency Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry and Commerce, took place on 7-8 November 2022, at the Gulf Hotel Convention Center in the presence of prominent industry leaders and experts.

The Summit is one of the largest platforms bringing together both Arab and international steel organizations. Chairman of Foulath Holding, Meshary Al-Judaimi, presented his opening remarks, focusing on the Company’s contributions to economic growth, its role in achieving the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030, and the future of the industrial sector.

Industry experts from Foulath Holding and its subsidiaries participated in various activities throughout the 2-day event. A session titled “Foulath as a Pioneer in the Bahrain Steel Industry” was hosted by Eman Ebrahim, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Bahrain Steel, and Jaffar Hassan Muhammed, General Manager of Operations at SULB.

Commenting on the occasion, Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, said: “We are proud to have taken part in hosting this year’s Arab Steel Summit in the Kingdom. The industry is witnessing an evolutionary shift, brought about by decarbonization efforts and the aim to position Bahrain as a growing industrial hub. The Summit served as a key industry driver, drawing attention to the latest innovations and modern solutions needed to further develop the sector. We look forward to contributing to key industry events that serve to reinforce Foulath’s commitment to a net-zero future.”

The 15th Arab Steel Summit and the International Iron and Steel Exhibition 2022, organized by the Arab Iron and Steel Union, gathered various leading companies in the industrial field. Organizations showcased their iron and steel products and the latest technical solutions that aim to diversify the industry’s productivity.