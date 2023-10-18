Foulath Holding Recognised for Best Happiness Initiative at the GCC Gov HR Awards 2023

- Advertisement -

Foulath Holding, an industrial holding company with major steel investments, has been recognised as the Organisation of the Year for Best Happiness Initiative at the GCC Gov HR Awards 2023. The awards ceremony took place on 11th October 2023, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The prestigious accolade recognises Foulath’s exceptional efforts towards driving happiness across its organisation, in addition to spreading a culture of positivity within its local community.

Since 2019, Foulath has established Employee Engagement and Social committees focused on launching social activities and events that aim to spread happiness and improve employee engagement, safety and health. Both committees are comprised of members of Foulath’s senior leadership team who work to deliver internal initiatives that enrich the organisation’s work culture.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Bader Al Tamimi, General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at Foulath Holding, said: “We are honoured to receive the award for Best Happiness Initiative at the coveted GCC Gov HR Awards. This achievement is a testament to our people-first approach and our ongoing commitment to embedding our core values at the heart of our organisation. At Foulath, we are dedicated to investing in the safety, well-being and happiness of our employees by creating a thriving, empowered workplace environment.”

“We are proud to be acknowledged alongside the region’s top organisations as we continue to support the growth and development of our human capital,” he added.

Taking place for the 11th consecutive year, the GCC Gov HR Awards has been benchmarked as the region’s key human resources event celebrating groundbreaking achievements from public and private sector organisations and individuals who showcase exemplary leadership in human capital management, diversity and strategic planning.