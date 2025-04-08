Foulath Secures ISO 22301 Certification

Foulath Holding Group, the investment company dedicated to the sustainable development and growth of the regional steel industry, has secured the ISO 22301:2019 certification, an internationally recognised standard for excellence in business continuity management. The certification follows a rigorous audit conducted by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the global leader in assessment, classification, and international accreditation services.

This achievement underscores Foulath’s commitment to strengthening business resilience and ensuring a swift and efficient response to risks, challenges, and unforeseen disruptions, thereby safeguarding operational continuity and service sustainability. The certification was secured within just two years of implementing the Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and adhering to international best practices—an impressive milestone that adds to Foulath’s distinguished record of achievements.

ISO 22301:2019 is a globally recognised standard that provides organisations with a strategic framework to assess potential risks, implement measures to mitigate their impact, and ensure the continuity of critical operations and services during unexpected events. The certification, accredited under UKAS , was granted following an independent and thorough evaluation by DNV as a third-party certification body, covering multiple operational aspects, including process readiness, capabilities, and technological infrastructure.

Dilip George, Group Chief Executive Officer of Foulath Holding Group, commented:

“We are extremely proud to have achieved the ISO 22301:2019 certification, which reflects our commitment to ensuring the continuity of our operations in the face of unforeseen disruptions. This certification demonstrates our proactive approach to safeguarding critical business functions, maintaining resilience, and ensuring we can quickly adapt to challenges. By integrating global best practices through our Business Continuity Management System, we reinforce Foulath’s commitment to long-term sustainability and operational resilience, solidifying our position as a reliable and trusted supplier of iron and steel products regionally.”

This accomplishment marks the first time that Foulath has received ISO certification at the group level. Previously, both Bahrain Steel and SULB obtained various ISO certifications individually, and plans are underway for SULB Bahrain and SULB Saudi Arabia to secure ISO 22301:2019 accreditation by the end of the year.