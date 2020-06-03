Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Friday prayer resumption postponed

The planned resumption of Friday prayers on June 5 has been postponed, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said.

The decision was announced following a meeting between the president of the National Medical Taskforce to combat COVID-19, Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa with Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Hajiri, the head of the Sunni Endowments, and Youssif bin Saleh Al Saleh, the head of the Jaafari Endowments.

The talks reviewed the national efforts to fight the coronavirus and the reports on the latest developments regarding the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases resulting from the public gatherings on Eid days.

“Based on the statements of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs regarding rituals during pandemics and on the recommendations of the tripartite meeting, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments decided to postpone the resumption of the Friday prayers at this stage,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The new date will be decided following the review of the latest developments and related reports. All decisions will be regularly reviewed in accordance with the Shariah regulations.”

