From Dialogue To Diplomacy

Bahrain’s Global Efforts Highlighted at Aspen Security Forum

Bahrain’s significant efforts in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and providing support and aid to countries worldwide under the royal leadership were prominently highlighted at a global forum. The National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander, Lieutenant General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, emphasised these efforts during the 15th edition of the Aspen Security Forum (ASF) held in the state of Colorado, United States.

HH Shaikh Nasser was introduced to the audience as one of the most interesting and promising figures in the Gulf and Middle East by American journalist David Ignatius, quoting the White House. As the key speaker at the three-day forum held last week, HH Shaikh Nasser highlighted Bahrain’s hosting of the 33rd Arab Summit. He stated that this event signifies the kingdom’s pivotal role in promoting peace, dialogue, and coexistence among nations. He emphasised the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, supported by the government led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Additionally, HH Shaikh Nasser underscored the role and support of the Bahraini government, headed by HRH Prince Salman, in unifying efforts and joint action to combat terrorism.

During the forum, HH Shaikh Nasser underscored the longstanding historical relations between Bahrain and the United States, highlighting advancements in cooperation across various sectors. He particularly noted the signing of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) between the two countries. According to HH Shaikh Nasser, this agreement is significant for enhancing collaboration in security, military affairs, modern technology, trade, and investment. He asserted that this will positively influence the ongoing strategic alliance and partnership with the US, as well as bolster economic cooperation.

HH Shaikh Nasser emphasised HM King Hamad’s vision of spreading peace and prosperity and promoting global communication to address common challenges. The ASF aims to foster dialogue and cooperation between policymakers, experts, and the public to promote a better understanding of security issues and develop innovative solutions to address them.

HH Shaikh Nasser commended the forum’s content and its multiple themes related to national security, counter-terrorism, network security, intelligence, defense policy, and international relations. The forum addressed critical security and military matters, underscoring 2024 as a pivotal year for personal empowerment and collaborative efforts. It emphasised innovative approaches to cooperation among governmental, private sector, and civil society entities to address these challenges, with a focus on promoting security, peace, and prosperity worldwide. The forum served as a platform for policymakers, experts, and the public to engage in discussions on critical security issues affecting both the US and international communities.