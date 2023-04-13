Fujifilm Middle East launches the new “INSTAX mini 12”

- Advertisement -

Fujifilm Middle East announces the launch of INSTAX mini 12 (mini 12), a new entry model of the INSTAX series of instant cameras, allowing users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing. It will be available in the Middle East on April 15, 2023, and in other countries on that day or later in the sequence. The mini 12 is an evolved version of the globally popular INSTAX mini 11 (mini 11), and a perfect instant camera for close-up shots and selfies, incorporating functions that make it easier than ever before to capture various scenes.

The mini 12’s balloon-like design expresses the fun packed into the INSTAX, which allows users to produce photo prints on the spot, a unique feature of INSTAX. The lineup of five light-toned colours offers a variety of colours to suit each individual’s style.

The mini 12 features “Automatic Exposure,” a popular function of the predecessor mini 11 launched in May 2020, in which the camera automatically determines the correct exposure for a given scene. Rotating the lens one step activates the “Close-up mode,” perfect for close-up shots and selfies. This is the first entry-level INSTAX to feature a function that prevents discrepancies between the viewfinder field and the actual printout area in close-ups, allowing anyone to enjoy taking a close-up shot as intended. When taking a selfie, the “Selfie Mirror” beside the lens can be used to check the composition of a finished print while shooting.

With the launch of mini 12, Fujifilm has started offering the smartphone app “INSTAX UP!” (A free app compatible with Android phones and iPhones. It can be downloaded from Google Play for Android phones and iPhone App Store), which can scan INSTAX prints taken with INSTAX cameras or output from smartphone printers, and save them including frames as digital data in the smartphone. INSTAX UP! can capture INSTAX prints’ signature soft-touch faithfully and convert them into digital data with ease. A digitized print can be combined with a favourite background, using intuitive operations common for smartphone apps, to create a collection of very original INSTAX prints. This app makes it easy to view precious INSTAX prints on a smartphone anytime and anywhere, or post a created collection to social media directly from within the INSTAX UP! App for instantaneous sharing with friends, a new way of enjoying INSTAX prints.

INSTAX is the number one brand for instant cameras in the Middle East. Introducing a wide range of products with high-quality results that are unmatched in the market. The brand philosophy and slogan “Don’t just take, give” stands for all ME market’s values of sharing back to the community and being generous. It also represents INSTAX target audience of Gen Zs and millennials as it’s a brand that stands for self-expression, creativity, exploration, and cherishing memories.

Fujifilm will continue to broaden the world of the INSTAX instant photo system, which can print photos immediately taken on the spot.