Fusions by Tala Wins Prestigious Recognition at MENA’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards 2023

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain is proud to announce that Fusions By Tala has grabbed three accolades at the 2023 Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards ceremony.

Climbing an incredible 36 spots since last year’s edition of the list, the restaurant also received the Highest Climber Award, for securing the Number 3 spot on MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list and has also won the “Best Restaurant in Bahrain” title.

Chef Tala Bashmi

Chef Tala Bashmi, Chef Patron at Fusions, is the young, dynamic Bahraini chef who is helping reinvigorate Middle Eastern cuisine – her talent was previously rewarded with the Middle East & North Africa’s Best Female Chef Award in 2022. At her dining space in Manama’s iconic five-star Gulf Hotel Bahrain, she fuses childhood memories with traditional dishes and a strikingly contemporary style.

Refurbished in early 2020, Fusions By Tala is a 45-cover restaurant featuring an open kitchen where one can expect a wholly theatrical experience. The space also opens onto a spectacular terrace lounge for pre- and post-dinner drinks. Diners have the opportunity to experience the traditional, regional food of Bahrain, deconstructed and reassembled into entirely new creations. An extensive à la carte menu is divided into sections such as bites, large plates to share, mains and a sizeable dessert offer.