Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Future of Workers

Future of Workers by Dr. Jassim Haji

Millions of people around the world have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and now experts are asking whether this “business as unusual” could be the future of work. The disruptors of the past are now firmly transforming the way we work. Employee expectations have shifted to demand more flexible, agile work policies from their employers.

Below are three technology-driven trends driving the future of work that companies should embrace:

1 Automation, machine learning, and AI continues to transform the workplace

1980’s American sitcom, The Jetsons, showed machines taking over our routine tasks. Fast forward to today and automation is everywhere. While many embrace the transformation, the fear that robots could one day take over our jobs has never been more prevalent. The way we work is transforming daily, and employers must adapt to these changes whilst keeping their people engaged.

According to McKinsey’s Global Institute Reporti , between 400 million and 800 million employees globally could be displaced by automation by 2030, and of those displaced, up to 375 million people will need to retrain and learn new skills.

2 The traditional “9-to-5” is dissipating

Companies are continuing to adopt flexible work schedules and alter the scope of what the traditional workday looks like. In fact, The Global Talent Trends  Report observed a 78 per cent increase in the number of job posts on LinkedIn that mention work flexibility.

Although shift work is still very much a real thing, traditional work environments are creating flexible working arrangements too  and this doesn’t just mean allowing employees to work from home.  More organisations are incorporating casual or part-time workers; creating virtual or remote working or adjusting hours to cover international time zones.

In today’s economy more people yearn for a secondary income or flexibility to set their own hours. Companies such as Uber and Deliveroo foster a flexible work environment making roles more accessible and attractive for both casual freelancers and full-time gig economy workers.

3 The skills gap increases

As automation replaces routine and manual tasks, organisations are struggling to adapt and upskill their workforce. In addition, the talent pool and education system that feeds it are also finding it difficult to keep up.

In 2020 and beyond, the approach to reskilling must be rethought, as more organisations integrate technology to build progressive learning experiences that maximise and expedite their reskilling efforts.

By 2022, no less than 54 per cent of all employees globally will require significant reskilling and upskilling as reported by the World Economic Forum . Companies should consider designing flexible and personalised learning systems that will allow employees to build the skills they need more quickly, anywhere and at any time. A good example of this is microlearning, which is bite-sized learning in the form of short, skill-building videos pushed from smartphones, or daily tips shared by team leads.

With the right tools and strategies in place, companies can start planning for what’s to come and safeguard their talent whilst remaining competitive.

by Dr. Jassim Haji

Previous articleAge is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

RELATED ARTICLES

Management Principles

Enabling Efficient Ambience for Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

While the response to the coronavirus grows, and more private and public sectors are having to shutter their public operations and avoid large groups...
Read more
Management Principles

AI in Global Video Conferencing Industry by Dr. Jassim Haji

When I did my dissertation project of the Masters degree 20 years ago on Video Conferencing, the market and business were not prepared to...
Read more
Management Principles

Big Data Analysis of Coronavirus Impact by Dr. Jassim Haji

We have been discussing for the past 24 months amongst Artificial Intelligence experts, that Health and Education sectors in the Middle East need to...
Read more
Management Principles

AI to Combat Corona Virus by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chatbots, Face Recognition and other technologies are proving to be our best hope of fighting Corona Virus and future outbreaks. Let...
Read more
Management Principles

AI to Forecast and Predict by: Dr. Jassim Haji

While the world is fire-fighting the COVID-19 virus epidemic and not learning from many past disasters to establish a scientific Disaster Recovery Plans, it...
Read more
Management Principles

Future Classrooms by Jassim Haji

Many schools and universities in Bahrain and around the world have closed doors and cancelled classes amid Corornavirus concerns. This opens the door for...
Read more

MOST READ

VAT bill payment for businesses is now available via Bahrain.bh!

iGA
Businesses that need to settle their VAT can now easily do it online via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BACA’s new projects discussed

Deputy prime Minister His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa received Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Culture and Antiquities...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Age is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Some years ago, I met one of my schoolmates, who had opted for a voluntary retirement from his high profile job at the age...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with CTG for global connectivity services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler signed a partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG), a leading global ICT services provider for the Seamless global...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
Inside Bahrain

Be Responsible As You Revamp Yourself!

Salons are open in the Kingdom from 27th May.  Ms. Raja Al-Saloom, Chief of Environmental Health, Public Health Directorate from Ministry of Health details...
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Inside Bahrain

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, said that the Ministry’s nurseries produce one million seedlings of seasonal summer flowers...
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Inside Bahrain

UoB granted ‘Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change’

Blackboard Education and Research Foundation has granted the University of Bahrain (UoB) the “Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change”, and placed it among universities...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Hails Concessions’ Triumph in Chelmsford

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports...
PR This Week

Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million to Middle East and Africa countries to fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Age is not a number for business

Age is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

stc partners with China Telecom Global (CTG)

stc Bahrain partners with CTG for global connectivity services

Hyundai Donates Medical supplies

Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million...

One million seedlings of summer flowers

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries