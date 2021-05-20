GCC ambassadors hold meeting

The GCC states Ambassadors held their regular meeting in Geneva, chaired by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain and chair of the current session of the Cooperation Council, Dr. Ambassador Yousef Abdulkareem Bucheeri, at the headquarters of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Cooperation Council in Geneva.

- Advertisement -

The Ambassadors discussed a number of issues related to coordinating joint Gulf action and promoting its collective presence within the work of various international organizations in Geneva.

They focused in particular on coordination of stances in the context of the participation of GCC states in the work of the World Health Organization at its 74th session, which is expected to start next week, in addition to arranging and preparing for the many diplomatic entitlements in the coming period.