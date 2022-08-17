Gemstone Jewelry Festival at Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the leading global jewelry retailer with over 285 outlets across 10 countries launches the ‘Gemstone Jewelry Festival’ across their showrooms in GCC, Singapore & USA. This festival showcases a dazzling array of jewelry, delicately designed with precious gems and uncut diamonds. These stunning pieces crafted in gold, perfectly capture the brilliance of real gems and is a treat for the eyes.

Gemstone Jewelry Festival mainly features Era – uncut diamond jewelry and Precia – precious gem jewelry. The Era collection, exquisitely crafted in 22K gold, is inspired by the cultural heritage of India and features the magnificence of uncut diamonds and precious gems, symbolizing royalty and sheer brilliance while Precia is a fine assortment of jewellery encrusted with emeralds, rubies and sapphires and beautifully handcrafted in 22k gold. It features a graceful collection of precious gem jewellery, designed for the contemporary woman. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also offering customers a limited period offer of Zero deduction gold exchange against Era & Precia jewellery as part of the festival.

A whole new collection of jewelry across bangles, earring and necklaces have been curated within the Era and Precia collections, incorporating latest design trends to suit the varied interests of the customer. These are available across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets and come with a transparent price tag and quality certification. As part of the Malabar Promise, the brand also offers tested and certified diamonds, guaranteed buyback, zero-deduction gold exchange, assured lifetime maintenance, jewelry exchange within 15 days and much more for jewelry purchased from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.