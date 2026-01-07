General Assembly Bahrain and K-Labs Officially Announce their Strategic Talent Partnership

General Assembly Bahrain and K-Labs Technology Solutions officially announce their ongoing partnership through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on talent development, tech upskilling, and workforce innovation in Bahrain.

While the partnership has already been active behind the scenes, successfully connecting K-Labs with a strong pipeline of General Assembly-trained graduates, the formal announcement marks a public milestone in their shared commitment to nurturing Bahrain’s tech ecosystem.



Over the past years, K-Labs has hired multiple graduates from GA’s immersive programs in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics. This collaboration has enabled K-Labs to quickly scale its teams with job-ready, Bahraini-based talent, equipped with practical, project-based experience and industry-standard skills.

“This partnership is proof that when education meets real-world demand, growth follows,” said Ahlam Oun, Director at General Assembly Bahrain. “K-Labs has been one of the most agile and forward-thinking partners we’ve worked with in Bahrain, and we’re thrilled to see how our graduates are already making an impact within their teams.”



The MoU also outlines broader collaboration opportunities beyond hiring—such as tailored corporate training, tech event co-hosting, UX project collaborations, and thought leadership initiatives. From career fairs to guest speaker sessions, K-Labs has already played a key role in several community-driven activities facilitated by GA Bahrain.

“We believe in building from within,” said Husam Ramadhan, Head of Operations of K-Labs. “This partnership with General Assembly allows us to invest not only in exceptional talent but also in the future of Bahrain’s tech economy. It’s more than recruitment, it’s about shaping the ecosystem together.”



As Bahrain accelerates its digital transformation, the demand for skilled tech professionals has never been higher. General Assembly is helping meet this need by equipping local talent with practical, industry-ready skills, while K-Labs is turning that talent into impact by hiring, mentoring, and embedding them into real-world innovation projects. Together, both organizations are not just responding to the market, they’re shaping the future of Bahrain’s digital workforce.