The General Directorate of Traffic announced that the services that required personal attendance would be processed after booking appointments through the Skiplino smartphone application to avoid overcrowding at the service providing halls, including the headquarters, Driving Learning Directorates and Security Complex in Muharraq, as part of precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The General directorate of Traffic called upon the public to process their services through the e-traffic application and the government portal, Bahrain.bh, that are available for 24 hours.

Services that require the attendance of the applicants include transferring the ownership of number plates and vehicles, replacement of driving learning licence, owning number plates, issuance of certificates for cancellation of driving learning licence or new vehicles, in addition to renewing driving licences for certain groups, such as elderly who require eye tests.