Genesis Launches Exclusive Benefits at First Motors This Ramadan

Genesis Middle East & Africa’s official distributor in Bahrain, First Motors, has launched an exciting campaign offering customers exclusive benefits on select Genesis models throughout the holy month.

With design at the forefront of its brand, Genesis has a significant lineup embodying ‘athletic elegance’, with special perks launching for the G70 Shooting Brake, the G80, the GV70, the GV80 and the flagship G90.

This Ramadan, Genesis customers can enjoy a host of advantages on the enticing lineup. Customers will be thrilled to learn that the models come with complimentary insurance and registration for 1 year as well as complimentary window tinting, all included in the price of the individual models.

Additionally, to ensure that customers have a hassle-free buying and ownership experience, each model includes a lifetime Warranty, a Service Contract of 5 years or 100,000KMS* and Roadside Assistance Service for 5 years as well. Demonstrating their renowned after-sales services, customers will also be able to enjoy Door-to-Door Service for 5 years.

To celebrate the joyful occasion, Genesis customers can also enjoy a 2-Year Genesis Concierge Service package with every purchase, providing them with customized services beyond the showroom in the form of travel, gourmet dining experiences, golf and more.

For further information or to get in contact with the team at First Motors on the current Genesis incentives, please visit http://www.genesis.com/bh.