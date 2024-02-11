Get your Civil Records updated with bahrain.bh!

- Advertisement -

Life is filled with milestones—getting married, advancing in education, moving homes, changing jobs, or welcoming new family member, just to name a few. It’s important to keep your personal information current on your Identity Card, which is now a simpler process through the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the National Portal’s ID Card eServices allow you to conveniently update civil data, such as marital and family status, education, and employment. The Portal offers a range of eServices related to address changes, including the modification or cancellation of existing addresses, issuance of certificates, updates to residential locations, and verification of residential address statements. You can also easily access a detailed list of the necessary documents on the Portal.

Additionally, the portal facilitates the management of ID services for your family members, including your spouse, children, and domestic workers.

For those needing to update their ID Card readers, the eKiosks provide a seamless experience, allowing you to verify and update your details, including address, passport, occupation, sponsor, and residency information, quickly and effortlessly.

For more information on ID Card services and other iGA’s services, you may visit iGA’s website www.iga.gov.bh , contact the iGA directly via the National Suggestion and Complaint System (Tawasul) bahrain.bh/Tawasul, or Tawasul app, available on the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps, or contact the Government Services Center on 80008001.

To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.