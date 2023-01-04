Get Your Credit Report Faster via bahrain.bh!

Credit reports provide a summary of credit and other financial information that is often required when making major transactions, such as purchasing a house or car, or applying for a loan. You can get your credit report generated online within seconds by using the BENEFIT Credit Report eService, available on the National Portal, bahrain.bh.
The service, launched by Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BENEFIT), in collaboration with Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), is easy to use and can save a lot of time by eliminating the need to visit service centers.
To download the report, visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh and login with your eKey. Once logged in, select the ‘generate credit report’ option and enter your personal details. You can download the report directly from the portal or receive it via email.
For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.
