Get Your Peace of Mind Package from Nissan Bahrain, this October!

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributors of Nissan cars in Bahrain, have recently announced some fascinating “Peace of Mind Package” offers on Nissan Patrol and Nissan X-Trail 2021 Model Year. These exclusive and sensational offers will run throughout this October and are aimed at enhancing the festive spirit that the Island ushers in Autumn to round off the year in style!

The Nissan Patrol 2021 model year includes 5 years’ / 100,000km service package, 5 years’ of warranty from the manufacturer, 5 years’ roadside assistance, VAT, 1 year insurance, 1 year registration, rust proof, and window tinting.

Running parallel to this, are the offers for Nissan X-Trail 2021 model year. These include 3 years’ / 60,000 kms service package, 5 years of warranty from the manufacturer, 5 years’ roadside assistance, VAT, 1 year insurance, 1 year registration, rust proof, and window tinting.

At a press conference organized recently to announce these, Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager Nissan Sales said, “We are delighted to offer our esteemed customers our specially curated ‘Peace of Mind Package’ offers for Nissan Patrol and Nissan X-Trail, two of our bestselling Nissan vehicles. These offers are especially designed to ensure complete peace of mind of our valuable customers. The services included in these packages are aimed at ensuring a rewarding return on their purchases”.

Notably, these offers will end on 31st of October 2021. So hurry! Rush to the Nissan showroom to bring home your preferred Nissan vehicle and a bouquet full of fantastic offers!

For more information, call our Sitra showroom at 17732732 or visit en.nissanbahrain.com.