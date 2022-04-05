GFH APPOINTS GHAZI AL HAJERI AS CHAIRMAN

Listen to this article now

GFH Financial Group B.S.C (“GFH” or “the Group”) today announced that Mr. Ghazi Al Hajeri has been appointed as Chairman of the Group effective 04/April/2022. Succeeding Mr. Jassim Al-Seddiqi, he has served on the Board of GFH since 2017 and as Vice Chairman since July 2021. Assuming the position of Vice Chairman is Mr. Edris Al Rafi.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Al Hajeri said, “I feel very privileged to take on this role as GFH continues to successfully execute its strategy, diversify its business lines and expand its international presence and portfolio of investments. The Group has effectively navigated challenging global market conditions and strengthened the foundations upon which it will continue to deliver value for shareholders and investors. I am looking forward to working further on our strategy and guidance with the board through this next phase of growth. I’d also like to extend our gratitude to Mr. Al-Seddiqi for his stewardship of the Board over the past seven years, and would like to congratulate Mr. AlRafi on his appointment as Vice Chairman.”

Mr. Al Hajeri has more than 21 years of experience in the investment industry and is the CEO of Wafra International Investment Company, a Kuwait-based asset management company with US$7 billion in AUM. Prior to that, he was Deputy CEO at Touristic Enterprises Co., an entity owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority and the oldest and largest provider of recreation and entertainment in the State of Kuwait.