GFH Appoints Zayed R. AlZayani as Chairman of Roebuck

GFH Financial Group announced the appointment of Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani as Chairman of the Board of its subsidiary Roebuck, a Pan European real estate logistics investor and asset manager headquartered in London.

Mr. Alzayani brings to Roebuck’s Board nearly four decades of experience spanning senior leadership roles in the public and private sectors. He is a former Minister of Industry, Commerce & Tourism of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and former Minister in Charge of the Bahrain Bourse. This comes in addition to more than 25 years of experience in private holdings and enterprise, leading some of the GCC region’s most successful operating companies across sectors.

Mr. Alzayani is also the Chairman of multiple Boards including Alzayani Investments, Euro Motors, Zayani Leasing, Zayani Industries, Zayani Properties, and Gulf Air Holding Company, among others. Mr. Alzayani holds a BSC in Business Administration from the University of Bahrain and an MBA Finance from Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, Group CEO of GFH, said, “We are honoured to welcome Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani to Roebuck’s Board of Directors as Chairman. His deep experience across key industrial sectors is a huge asset to Roebuck and GFH’s efforts to continue to expand its portfolio of blue-chip industrial and logistics assets in the UK, Europe and key GCC markets. We look forward to benefiting from Mr. Alzayani’s vast expertise and his track record of strategic leadership at the highest levels.”

In December 2020, GFH acquired a majority stake in Roebuck, which was founded in 2009 and has managed assets across the UK and Europe with a total assets under management of c. £1 billion covering 30 million sq ft of gross leasable area. The firm’s primary focus has been on the acquisition and management of logistics real estate assets with 90 total assets managed across the UK and Europe, such as Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, and Czech Republic.

Roebuck also brings to bear additional expertise managing assets on behalf of an extensive and diverse group of institutional investors and UHNWIs from the UK, Europe, South Korea, South Africa, India, and Malaysia. it identifies and creates investment strategies across the risk spectrum, including core, core+ and value add opportunities that are offered through separate managed accounts, joint ventures, club structures and advisory services.