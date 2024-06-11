GFH Financial Group (GFH) continues its support for the CPISP

- Advertisement -

The Advisor for Political and Economic Affairs at the Court of the Crown Prince, and Board Member and Head of the Financial and Administrative Committee of the Crown Prince’s International Scholarship Program (CPISP), HE Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, received a cheque from the Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of GFH Financial Group, Mr. Hisham Al Rayes.

The cheque represents GFH’s continuation of its social role in supporting Bahraini youth and forms part of GFH Financial Group’s ‘Platinum’ category sponsor status.

HE Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa noted the unwavering support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the CPISP.

HE Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa highlighted the CPISP’s role in supporting and empowering Bahraini youth and continuing to invest in their skills in an optimal manner.

HE Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa commended the CPISP sponsors’ efforts and support which has helped realize desired goals and provide the best educational opportunities aimed at developing the talents and abilities of outstanding Bahraini students and prepare them to be part of the Kingdom’s comprehensive development.

HE Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa expressed his gratitude to GFH Financial Group as a ‘Platinum’ sponsor which is aimed at developing the talents and abilities of outstanding Bahraini students and providing them with the best educational opportunities at top international universities.

For his part, Mr. Hisham Al Rayes commended His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s, unwavering efforts and commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s educational and training programs aimed at developing the skills and capabilities of Bahrain’s youth. Noting that investing in education has been a long-standing focus and priority for GFH and that they are proud to continue to sponsor these outstanding initiatives.