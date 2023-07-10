GHL Systems Berhad has chosen Arab Financial Services to handle their merchant transactions in Thailand

- Advertisement -

GHL Systems Berhad (GHL), ASEAN’s leading payment solutions provider has selected Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s foremost digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, to process its merchant transactions in Thailand.

The strategic collaboration will bring AFS’s payments technology expertise to support GHL’s merchant payments processing. AFS will provide GHL with Acquiring Platform as a Service and value-added services: authorisation and clearing for instore and eCommerce transactions, dispute management, fraud prevention and data analytics.

Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer at AFS said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with GHL in a relationship that will combine the expertise of two strong organizations to help merchants expand and better serve the payments sector. Our entry into the Southeast Asian market is a significant milestone for AFS, and it is consistent with our commitment to digital payments transformation across markets. It’s exciting to work with GHL, who shares our goal of driving payments innovation, as we continue to focus on providing dependable and secure next generation payment processing solutions that bring greater value to our clients.”

Going forward, GHL’s merchants in Thailand will use the AFS acquirer payment processing platform, resulting in significantly increased efficiencies, robust security, and reliability along with state-of-the-art user experiences. As the preferred partner for banks, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes across the region, AFS has a strong track record and proven expertise and experience in digital payments technology solutions and innovation.

Sean Hesh, Executive Director & Group Chief Executive Officer at GHL Systems Berhad said, “We are delighted to join synergies with AFS, a company whose digital payments technology innovation, industry knowledge and expertise will serve to support and strengthen our payments ecosystem. By leveraging on AFS’s expertise, we are confident in the delivery of next-level solutions that can elevate the experience for our valued merchants. We are excited about the transformative impact this collaboration will bring, both for our organisation and the satisfaction of merchants and consumers.”

Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.