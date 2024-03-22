GIB Hosts Ramadhan Padel Tournament for Corporates and Financial Institutions

- Advertisement -

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) recently organised its Second Ramadhan Padel Tournament for Corporates and Financial Institutions. The highly anticipated event held at the Let’s Padel courts at the Ritz Carlton Bahrain hotel proved to be a resounding success. The tournament attracted a large number of players and enthusiastic spectators who gathered to witness the thrilling matches and exceptional sportsmanship.

After intense competition among participating teams, it was the Bapco Refining team that emerged victorious, claiming the first-place title in a display of remarkable skills and teamwork. The second-place position was secured by Aluminium Bahrain’s (ALBA’s) team, which showcased its competitive spirit and dedication throughout the tournament.

GIB extends its appreciation and gratitude to all the teams and spectators who contributed to the success of the tournament.