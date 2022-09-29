33 C
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) felicitated Malabar Gold and Diamonds on being selected as the 6th largest jewellery group in the world, thereby taking an Indian brand to the world stage. MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, O Asher, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and A K Nishad, Director, B2B and Manufacturing (India), Malabar Gold & Diamonds, received the award from the Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC in presence of Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman, GJC , Nilesh Sobhawat and Sunil Podar, Directors GJC  at an event held in Mumbai.

