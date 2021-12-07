Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    Global Index Ranks Bahrain “First” in the Global COVID-19 Recovery Rate

    The Kingdom of Bahrain has ranked first globally in the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index for the Month of November 2021, following the drop of active COVID-19 cases, the increase in vaccination rollout, and the continued adherence to health precautionary measures aimed at mitigating the COVID-19.

    Bahrain’s performance, ranking 1st out of 122 countries, demonstrates the Kingdom’s progressive role in spearheading COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

    The global ranking follows Bahrain’s efforts in exceeding three million COVID-19 vaccination doses (first, second, and booster doses), according to statistics from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

    The index ranks 122 countries across three categories: infection management, vaccine rollouts, and social mobility at the end of each month.

