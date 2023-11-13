- Advertisement -

Media experts will gather in Abu Dhabi in the coming days to discuss the latest challenges and prospects for the industry, regionally and globally.

The three-day meeting of the Higher Organising Committee of the Global Media Congress will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from November 14 to 16, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The high-level meeting will also engage in four specialist roundtables on some of the most pressing subjects related to the media industry.

A roundtable titled “TV Broadcasting: New Horizons”, on November 14 will address a number of issues of interest to institutions working in the field of radio and television. These include technological development and innovative and creative tools for delivering the media message and producing written and visual materials, as well as artificial intelligence technologies and automation of the media process.

Another roundtable on November 15 is dedicated to the unions and associations of international news agencies. It will discuss the role that these entities play in disseminating news and information around the world as one of the most important sources of news stories that other media, governments, and societies rely on. The challenges they face in the age of technology and the spread of social media, as well as the proliferation of fake news, will be thoroughly discussed.

The following day will feature two roundtables. The first, titled “Production Streaming: New Opportunities”, will discuss several topics, including the future of streaming and production companies in the light of technological development, opportunities for cooperation with multinational partners, and the current challenges facing the streaming and production industry.

The second will be dedicated to media academics and will run over two sessions, addressing modern technologies in the media sector, including artificial intelligence and social media, their treatment, and the way they are presented to the public. The sessions are “Artificial Intelligence and the Transformation of Media: Opportunities and Challenges” and “Building Bridges between the Academic and Industry Environments”.