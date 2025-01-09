Global Powerhouses

- Advertisement -

Women leaders to gather in Bahrain

Top leaders and influential speakers from around the world will be converging in Bahrain for the Global Women Economic Forum and Exhibition, set to take place from January 12-15, 2025, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Consort of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

The event, hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, will feature extensive participation from Gulf, Arab, and international entities. The forum will welcome around 50 speakers, including prominent global figures, current and former ministers, and senior officials from international and United Nations institutions.

The Global Women Economic Forum aims to celebrate the achievements of businesswomen in corporate leadership while highlighting Bahrain’s position as a business-friendly hub for financial and international trade. The forum provides a platform for businesswomen to enhance trade relations, exchange expertise, and enhance specialised initiatives connecting Bahraini businesswomen with the global business community.

- Advertisement -

Organised to mark the 25th anniversary of the society’s establishment, the first such association in the Gulf, the forum will include a four-day exhibition for participating companies. National pavilions will represent countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Turkey, the UK, the US, Russia, France, Italy, Switzerland, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China, with a total of 38 participants expected, representing diverse services, businesses, and companies.

The programme will feature five key discussion sessions, including “Innovative Diplomacy: Women Shaping Legal Landscapes,” “Future-Ready: AI’s Role in Shaping Education and Society,” “Investing in Security: The Future of Cyber Ventures,” “Inclusive Growth: Financial Strategies for Entrepreneurial Success,” and “Innovation: The Economic Impact of Creativity and the Orange Economy.”



A keynote address titled “The Bahrain Model and Women’s Progression Globally,” delivered by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s Investment and Technology Promotion Office (UNIDO-ITPO) in Bahrain head Dr Hashim Hussain, will explore Bahrain’s pioneering role in empowering women both locally and globally. The address will highlight policies and initiatives contributing to Bahrain’s success as a reference for women’s empowerment, sharing inspiring achievements of Bahraini women across various fields and drawing lessons for broader international application.

Strategic partners of the forum include the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), the Industry and Commerce Ministry, relevant Bahraini ministries, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the Union of Arab Chambers, the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC), the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) in Bahrain, the OECD MENA Investment Centre, accredited embassies in Bahrain, and the Middle East and North Africa Businesswomen’s Network (MENA BWN).

The Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society praised the efforts of the organising committee in promoting the forum, attracting distinguished international figures, and enriching discussions. They emphasised that this event will further strengthen Bahrain’s role as a centre for business and trade, highlighting the nation’s commitment to supporting and empowering women in the economic sphere.