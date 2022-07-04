Global Travel & Tours hosted Annual Travel Agents Award Ceremony

Global Travel & Tours hosted their Annual Travel Agents Award Ceremony at Rotana Downtown, Manama after a disruption of 2 years due to Covid-19.

The B2B online portal of Global Travel & Tours is getting popular in GCC and generating good numbers to most of the airlines in Bahrain. The Company has more than 120 Travel Agents and corporate accounts onboard.

Global Travel and Tours has become the first online travel agency which is catering their services to all non-IATA travel agents in Bahrain since November 2017. With their carefully designed online portal, the local non-IATA travel agents are enjoying ticketing facilities on more than 400 legacy carriers, 40 low cost carriers, more than 300,000 hotels and travel insurance under one login only. This eases the reservation process which is badly needed as industry is seeing a surge in business after COVID-19 restrictions are removed.

Their B2C portal is also so economical that they have started competing with giants like Booking.com, Makemytrip, Expedia and Goibibo etc.



The popularity of our B2B online portal can be measured by the growing membership. We have more than 170 Travel Agents and corporate accounts on board so far says the CEO Mr. Suhaib Kidwai of Global Travel. The aim of the company is to bring the entire Bahrain non-IATA community on board by the end of 2023.