Thursday, September 24, 2020
Virtual Business

GLOMAT – The First Thai-Bahrain Hybrid Virtual Business Meeting

The Royal Thai Embassy, in cooperation with the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) Thailand, Institution of Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Thailand and G-Motif Group Co.LTD, as well as the Thai Club in Bahrain, will organize the First Virtual Business Matching (B2B) between Thailand and Bahrain on 24th September 2020 from 10.00 – 14.00 hours.

The traders and entrepreneurs from Thailand are from 4 sectors: Organic food, Beauty, hotel supply, and spa & wellness.

This hybrid virtual business matching is different from the usual virtual business matching that has been done through the online setup platform, and will use VIXMA platform (like a website for online business matching solution) which combine the actual event (in Thailand) and online channel (in Bahrain) together. VIXMA is a worldwide Hybrid business connectivity Seamless and Synergy on Ground and On Cloud cross territories Business matching workshop and conference solution for leading entrepreneurs, association and government agencies.

Traders and entrepreneurs in Bahrain will be provided the online pre-registration link before participating on the business matching day. They can pre-match businesses to book the time slot on 24 September; also the registration will be open for those who want walk-in registration as well.

