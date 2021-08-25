Go Back To School with Mothercare!

Listen to this article now

That’s how it feels when the kids’ new school year begins, doesn’t it? Like the parents are going back to school.

Keeping in mind the current pandemic scenario, Mothercare has launched its back-to-school campaign, to make life easy for parents & fun for students.

With more than 100 brands and 1,000+ styles, Mothercare is here to help mommy and daddy prep for school. That too without breaking the bank. Take for instance the 3-piece and 5-piece trolley backpack sets, starting at just BD 9.9. Sturdy, trendy, easy on the eyes and wallet. All their backpacks come with a 1-year warranty. That’s value for money right there!

Mothercare also offers some exclusive love. Parents can now shop brands like Ryan’s World, Cocomelon, Love Diana, Na! Na! Na! Surprise, Paw Patrol, and U.S. Polo, that are not available anywhere else. Plus, there’s Juniors, their in-house brand that ranks high on quality and is surprisingly affordable.

Shop online or through the Mothercare application, it takes only a few clicks to get them delivered right at your doorstep.











It’s not easy for parents to send their children off to school, given the ongoing condition. Mothercare’s wide array of safety products can help in easing their tense minds. Face masks, hand sanitizers, anti-bacterial pocket hand wipes, and immunity-boosting supplements, can ensure their protection to an extent.

Mothercare even has smartwatches for the older kids. They can use them to:

Track how many steps they take in a day. The sooner children understand the importance of staying active, the better. Monitor heart rate and blood pressure. This simple DYI is better than going to the doc, isn’t it? Monitor sleep. We all know how important it is to get optimal shut-eye time. Alarm clock. Let them set an alarm for school and wake up by themselves. Makes them more responsible and independent.

The smartwatches are available in 4 attractive colours, at equally attractive prices.













For parents who are not entirely convinced that their kids are safe in school, Mothercare has excellent home-schooling products, like writing desks, headphones, easel stands, and chalkboards.

In these trying times, we have to be here for one another like never before. Mothercare understands the gravity of the situation, and is there for every parent and child, in the best way possible.

Explore the biggest range of Back-to-School gear at Mothercare or Mothercare at Centrepoint stores located at Oasis Mall Juffair, Oasis Mall Riffa, City Centre Bahrain, Marina Mall & Segaya. Also you can shop online at www.Mothercarestores.com & www.centrepointstores.com





