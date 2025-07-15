GODIVA REDEFINES SUMMER INDULGENCE WITH LIMITED EDITION CHOCOLATES COLLECTION

The ultimate CHILLED CHOCOLATE experience – cool, smooth and deliciously refreshing

his summer, GODIVA, the world-renowned premium chocolatier is revolutionizing the way its fans indulge with its coolest innovation yet: the GODIVA Limited Edition Chocolates Collection— a summer-proof solution for premium chocolate lovers. Make some room in your freezer because this range of fine chocolates is designed to be enjoyed… ice cold!

Unlike traditional chocolates that can become rock-solid and lose flavour when frozen, GODIVA’s Limited Edition Chocolates Collection uses a recipe specially crafted by chef chocolatiers to retain the iconic brand’s smooth, delicious, and exquisitely textured couverture—even just out of the freezer. This innovation transforms the way we enjoy chocolate, offering a cool, refreshing and reimagined experience perfect for hot summer days.

“At GODIVA, we are forever reimagining how chocolate can be enjoyed. With the GODIVA Limited Edition Chocolates Collection, we’re delighted to introduce an entirely new chocolate ritual – one that brings a refreshing, indulgent, and delicious twist to summertime,” said Steve Lesnard, President at GODIVA. “Historically, premium chocolate isn’t always top of mind for consumers when the temperature outside begins to soar, but our new ice-cold collection challenges that notion by creating an entirely new way for our fans to enjoy GODIVA.”

The limited-edition collection features three irresistible summer flavors, carefully curated to elevate the frozen chocolate experience. Caramel Ocean – a velvety caramel ganache with a cool, creamy center and hint of salt; sorbet inspired Citrus Escapade, a tangy lemon ganache paired with a layer of soft caramel mousse inside a dark chocolate shell; and Pecan Island, a paradise of textures where white chocolate meets crunchy pecan praline.

A New Chocolate Ritual for a New Era

While everyone is debating whether chocolates should be kept cold or enjoyed at room temperature, GODIVA is saying “freeze it!” when it comes to the GODIVA Limited Edition Chocolates Collection. The iconic brand’s latest innovation invites chocolate lovers to redefine their chocolate habits, embracing the joy of chilling their treats before savoring them. Whether enjoyed as a personal indulgence, shared at summer gatherings, or served as an elegant frozen dessert, this new range is set to become the must-have treat of the season.