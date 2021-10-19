Golden Tulip Bahrain returns with Seafood Night

Listen to this article now

The Golden Tulip Bahrain Hotel returns to its activities and events after a long time this year due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Seafood Night now resumes every Wednesday evening with a new look and the authentic atmosphere of fresh seafood, wonderful flavours, music and singing. Seafood Night is available every Wednesday evening from 07:00 pm till 11:00 pm.

We are also pleased to present the most famous international delicacies and dishes prepared by the most skillful chefs to satisfy everyones tastes.

“The Golden Tulip Bahrain Hotel wishes everyone to spend this one-of-a-kind atmosphere with loved ones and friends.” stated by Abdul Rahim Al Sayed, General Manager of the Golden Tulip Bahrain Hotel.