Good Conduct Certificates Can Be Issued Quickly and Easily via Bahrain.bh!

- Advertisement -

Bahrainis, residents and former residents who require Good Conduct Certificates issued while they are outside the Kingdom, can do so quickly and easily via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Provided by the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science, in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the service is available for Bahrainis and GCC citizens and other expatriates who have previously worked or resided in the Kingdom. This is addition to the existing service available for applicants who are physically in the Kingdom at the time of application.

- Advertisement -

Beneficiaries want to use the new eService must apply using the ID card numbers issued to them while they were residing in Bahrain . They must also have their fingerprints registered at the Ministry of Interior. For users who have not yet had them registered, a notification will pop up instructing them to visit their nearest police station in their country of residence to complete the registration procedures and upload their fingerprint forms. Those still residing in Bahrain who want the certificates issued directly after they leave the Kingdom can visit one of the fingerprint registration offices located at the Directorate’s police stations.

Users can simply enter their Bahrain ID card numbers and select ‘continue’. Once the system locates fingerprints registered with the Ministry of Interior, an application form will appear. The user can then enter personal details and other information such as the purpose for their requests, the name of the entities that will receive the certificate, their country of residence, the type of commercial activity, and their preferred collection method as residents within the Kingdom can have their certificates issued online or printed, but those abroad can only have them issued online.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh