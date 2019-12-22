Goodyear continues its stellar comeback to International Sportscar racing at the Bahrain International Circuit

Building on its remarkable triumph in the third round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Shanghai six-hour race, Goodyear put its newly developed range of tires to the test again during the fourth round in Bahrain. The two-day event took place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, where guests were invited to attend a press conference and the qualifying race on Friday, December 13, 2019, followed by the eight-hour endurance race on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Goodyear equipped racing teams scored a double podium finish following the eventful race, that saw Jackie Chan DC Racing and drivers Ho-Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry and Will Stevens finishing in third-place, and taking the lead in both the drivers and team class championships. They finished just behind Goodyear stablemate, the Jota Sport Oreca of Roberto Gonzales, Anthony Davidson and Antonio Felix da Costa, who came in at second place, taking the lead in the LMP2 standings.

Further cementing Goodyear’s position as a leading tires manufacturer with over 120 years of innovation in tire design technologies, it was announced during the press conference hosted on the Friday before the race that Goodyear will be the sole tire supplier for the LMP2 category of the 2020/21 FIA World Endurance Championship. The press conference saw the attendance of leading industry figures as well as key automotive media and influencers from across the region who got the chance to meet the Goodyear teams and racing legends of today.

Stemming from its long-standing passion for motorsport and its commitment to elevating industry standards through providing high performing products and services, Goodyear touched on its return to WEC at the press conference, and the importance of tires’ durability and consistency in long-endurance races.

Mike McGregor, Endurance Programme Manager at Goodyear, praised the podium winning teams’ performances saying: “The FIA World Endurance Championship this year marks a milestone for us. The results so far this season, including a win in Shanghai in the LMP2 prototype class and now the championship lead following a double podium at Bahrain, demonstrates the consistent performance of the tires over long stints and our commitment to the industry. It was an honor to take part in a top-level global racing event during our first comeback season to motorsport after a 13 years break, and to showcase our latest technologies on the Bahrain International Circuit amidst leading racing enthusiasts and industry professionals.”