Sunday, July 12, 2020
Hero 8 Webcam

GoPro now lets you transform the Hero 8 into a webcam

You might not be getting much use out of GoPro’s outdoor action cameras during the coronavirus pandemic, so GoPro is making it a lot easier for you to repurpose its flagship Hero 8 camera for use indoors as a macOS webcam. GoPro says support for Windows is currently in development.

Using new beta software, you can transform the Hero 8 into a webcam that connects to your computer via USB for use on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other video conferencing services. Mind you, the Hero 8 is not known for its high-quality imagery compared to DSLR cameras, though it’s certainly a better alternative to the poor image quality of most laptop webcams.

Many people social distancing and working from home during the pandemic have relied on videoconferencing tools and webcams to communicate. As a result of the pandemic, webcams have been in higher demand, causing widespread shortages. To address the issue, many camera manufacturers, including Fujifilm and Canon, have released software to allow owners of their products to retool their cameras into webcams.

Previous articleVirtual FinTech Series focused on the importance of Employee Financial Wellness and its importance for businesses especially amidst Covid-19
Next articleINJAZ Bahrain concludes its 12th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition in a virtual ceremony

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Google now lets you see dinosaurs in the real world through augmented reality

It’s one thing to read about the massive dinosaurs that used to roam the Earth; it’s quite another to imagine how they’d look stomping...
Read more
Tech

You can now make group calls in Google Meet or Duo from a smart display

Google is expanding the ways you can make video calls on smart displays powered by Google Assistant with new support for group calling in...
Read more
Tech

Dell’s new USB-C hub is also a speakerphone for conference calls

With a huge chunk of the working world now working remotely, conference calls in Zoom or Skype have become a central part of day-to-day...
Read more
Tech

You can now play Google Stadia on practically any Android phone

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is still riddled with limitations, but one of the biggest hurdles to adoption may have just disappeared: you no...
Read more
Tech

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action...
Read more
Tech

“UAE Storytime” Ramadan initiative gives life to story-telling through augmented reality

The Ministry of Education is launching a new learning initiative which relies on augmented reality (AR) to present a new style of storytelling. The Special...
Read more

MOST READ

stc Bahrain pioneers ahead in 5G technology

PR This Week
stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, announced the launch of the Kingdom’s first integrated large-scale indoor 5G commercial deployment, setting a new benchmark...
Read more
Tech

GoPro now lets you transform the Hero 8 into a webcam

You might not be getting much use out of GoPro’s outdoor action cameras during the coronavirus pandemic, so GoPro is making it a lot...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s anti-coronavirus experiences highlighted at IPU webinar

Bahraini parliamentarians have highlighted the Kingdom’s experiences in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to protect society from the repercussions of the...
PR This Week

Batelco to Launch “Global Zone Kuwait” in Partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced the establishment of “Global Zone Kuwait”, which will offer an ecosystem platform to further...
Spotlight

Building The Strong Pillars of the Kingdom’s Economy: Interview with Mr. Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed

Established in 1940, at the start of World War II, Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons is the result of late Mr. Yousuf Khalil Almoayyed’s...
iGA

A single mobile app for your Electricity & Water (EWA) services

Hand-in-hand with the Information & eGovernment Authority, the Electricity & Water Authority (EWA) provides its services to cater to public’s regular needs making demanded...
Inside Bahrain

WHO supports HRH Premier’s award for distinguished doctors

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has received a letter from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros...
PR This Week

Lulu Hypermarket Welcomes Shoppers to Expanded Dana Mall Store

Lulu Hypermarket’s Dana Mall flagship store has expanded to serve up a whole new shopping experience for eager Bahrain shoppers. Now 40% much large,...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Senior Manager Cabin Crew

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Mr. Abdulrauf Meer Abdulrahim as Senior Manager Cabin Crew to manage one...
PR This Week

Virtual FinTech Series focused on the importance of Employee Financial Wellness and its importance for businesses especially amidst Covid-19

Earlier last week, Andra Public Relations; a Bahrain based Public Relations firm kicked off their virtual FinTech Series 2020 Edition in partnership with Brinc...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain...
PR This Week

Zain Group joins ‘The Valuable 500’ to unlock opportunities for people with disabilities

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, proudly announces its inclusion in The Valuable 500,...
PR This Week

RHF receives donation from BASREC

Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) received a donation from Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) in support of needy families registered with the foundation. BASREC...
Tech

Google now lets you see dinosaurs in the real world through augmented reality

It’s one thing to read about the massive dinosaurs that used to roam the Earth; it’s quite another to imagine how they’d look stomping...
PR This Week

Innovative Virtual Fashion Show to be organized by Medpoint

Medpoint Design and Events Management is hosting the first of its kind Global Women’s Virtual Fashion Forum & Show which will highlight topics that...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
INJAZ Bahrain Young Entrepreneurs Competition

INJAZ Bahrain concludes its 12th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition in a...

Fintech Series by Andra Public Relations

Virtual FinTech Series focused on the importance of Employee Financial Wellness...

EWA Services

A single mobile app for your Electricity & Water (EWA) services

IPU Webinar

Bahrain’s anti-coronavirus experiences highlighted at IPU webinar