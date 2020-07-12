GoPro now lets you transform the Hero 8 into a webcam

You might not be getting much use out of GoPro’s outdoor action cameras during the coronavirus pandemic, so GoPro is making it a lot easier for you to repurpose its flagship Hero 8 camera for use indoors as a macOS webcam. GoPro says support for Windows is currently in development.

Using new beta software, you can transform the Hero 8 into a webcam that connects to your computer via USB for use on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other video conferencing services. Mind you, the Hero 8 is not known for its high-quality imagery compared to DSLR cameras, though it’s certainly a better alternative to the poor image quality of most laptop webcams.

Many people social distancing and working from home during the pandemic have relied on videoconferencing tools and webcams to communicate. As a result of the pandemic, webcams have been in higher demand, causing widespread shortages. To address the issue, many camera manufacturers, including Fujifilm and Canon, have released software to allow owners of their products to retool their cameras into webcams.