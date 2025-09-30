Government Hospitals to Provide Trackside Medical Support for BIC Events

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’, in cooperation with the Bahrain Motor Federation (BMF), announced today that it has signed an agreement with Government Hospitals ‘private practice services’ as a medical support provider for the circuit’s track events.



BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa and Government Hospitals CEO Dr Maryam Adhbi Al Jalahma confirmed the agreement in a signing ceremony held at the BIC premises in Sakhir.



Government Hospitals will provide the necessary medical staff and services at the international and local track events at the circuit.



Commenting on the deal, Shaikh Salman said: “We are pleased to have established this agreement with Government Hospitals for the necessary medical support we require at BIC.



“The safety and security of all participants during all our racing events at the circuit is of utmost importance, and, together with the BMF, we are proud to be involved with a reputed organisation such as Government Hospitals in this regard.



“I would like to thank Government Hospitals CEO Dr Maryam Adhbi Al Jalahma and her team. We look forward to working with them to provide the best medical assistance to all those taking part in our motorsport events and activities at BIC.”



On her part, Her Excellency Dr Al Jalahma expressed her pride in this cooperation, saying: “Our partnership with Bahrain International Circuit reflects the commitment of Government Hospitals to its national role in supporting major events hosted by the Kingdom, including motorsport races that receive wide international attention.

“We are confident that the expertise of our medical staff and our advanced facilities will contribute to ensuring the highest levels of medical safety for all participants and spectators, thereby enhancing Bahrain’s leading position in hosting international sporting events.”