Government Procurement Requests Worth BD2.8 Million Discussed at 47th ICTGC Meeting

Strategic procurement requests valued at approximately BD2.8 million were discussed at the 47th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting.

Held virtually, the meeting discussed a number of projects, most notably requests by the Ministry of Education to prepare public schools for the 2021-2022 school year, including providing computers and portable devices to faculty, management, and school labs, as well as supporting IT equipment such as printers, scanners, and projectors. These projects, including the Ministry’s requirement for new school buildings, are part of the Digital Empowerment in Education program.

The Committee reviewed the National Bureau for Revenue’s (NBR) data analysis project, which aims to develop a system for preparing financial reports related to revenue using advanced technologies and Business Intelligence (BI) programs.

The Committee members were thanked for their continuous efforts and cooperation. Eng. Noora Al-Assam was welcomed to the committee as the representative of the Ministry of Finance and National Economy. The Committee praised the contributions of her predecessor, outgoing member Ebrahim Abul. The members also reviewed implemented decisions from previous meetings.

The meeting was chaired by ICTGC Vice Chairman, Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Acting Chief Executive, and Deputy CE of Electronic Transformation, Dr. Zakareya Ahmed AlKhajah. Also in attendance were Undersecretary for Policies, Strategies, and Performance at the Ministry of Education, Nawal Al Khater; University of Bahrain College of IT Dean, Dr. Lamya Al-Jasmi; Ministry of Health Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, Dr. Mariam Ebrahim Al-Hajeri; Economic Development Board Corporate Services Director, Maha Mufeez; iGA Director of Governance and Enterprise Architecture, Dr. Khalid Almutawah; Office of the Prime Minister representative, Ali Jassim Humood; and Information Technology Project Management Consultant, Ali AlSoufi. The event was also attended by the committee’s supporting team.