Government Procurement Requests Worth BD3.6 Million Discussed at 49th ICTGC Meeting

Procurement requests by government entities valued at approximately BD3.6 million were discussed at the 49th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed.

Held virtually, the committee discussed a number of strategic projects, most notably a request to equip the new main building of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications with a range of advanced and environmentally friendly IT systems and infrastructure. The meeting also covered an IT infrastructure development project for the Public Prosecution, which aims to update all ICT devices at its buildings to meet the latest standards, and an improved security monitoring system for the University of Bahrain, which will see the supply and installation of high-definition cameras with smart features and a central system that facilitates monitoring and reduces administrative and operational burdens.

The meeting also discussed a number of purchase requests related to improving ICT services at a number of other government entites , and the committee was briefed on the implementation and progress of projects approved at previous meetings.

Also in attendance were ICTGC Vice Chairman and iGA Deputy CE of eTransformation, Dr. Zakareya Ahmed AlKhajah; University of Bahrain College of IT Dean, Dr. Lamya Al-Jasmi; Ministry of Health Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, Dr. Mariam Ebrahim Al-Hajeri; Economic Development Board Chief Corporate Officer, Maha Abdulahmeed Mofeez; iGA Deputy CE, Operations and Governance, Dr. Khalid Ahmed Almutawa; Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Information at Ministry of Finance and National Economy, Eng. Noora Al-Assam; Office of the Prime Minister representative, Ali Jassim Humood; and Information Technology Project Management Consultant, Ali AlSoufi. The event was also attended by the committee’s supporting team.