Government Procurement Requests Worth BD3 Million Discussed at 48th ICT Governance Committee Meeting

Strategic procurement requests valued at approximately BD3 million were discussed at the 48th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) virtual meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed.

The meeting discussed a number of strategic projects, most notably requests related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‘Al Madar’ project, which aims to establish a round-the-clock operations center to monitor foreign events and developments that can help enhance coordination, partnership, and the exchange of information between the Ministry’s directorates and relevant entities.

The Committee also reviewed a road data modeling project for Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs & Urban Planning, which will develop a mechanism for the planning, design, building, and maintenance of roads. Advanced methodologies, such as 3D design, sanitation models, traffic simulation, and others, will be used in the road modeling.

The members discussed upgrading the telephony system at the Ministry of Education, which will help it meet its requirements following a sector redistribution of its directorates. In addition, the Committee covered several procurement requests related to upgrading Information Technology (IT) services at other government entities and reviewed implemented decisions from previous meetings.

Al Qaed thanked the members for their continuous support, and congratulated Dr. Khalid Almutawah on his appointment by Royal Decree as Information &eGovernment Authority Deputy CE of Operations and Governance, wishing him the best in his endeavors.

Also in attendance were ICTGC Vice Chairman and iGA Deputy CE of eTransformation, Dr. Zakareya Ahmed AlKhajah; University of Bahrain College of IT Dean, Dr. Lamya Al-Jasmi; Ministry of Health Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, Dr. Mariam Ebrahim Al-Hajeri; Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Information at Ministry of Finance and National Economy, Eng. Noora Al-Assam; Office of the Prime Minister representative, Ali Jassim Humood; and Information Technology Project Management Consultant, Ali AlSoufi. The event was also attended by the Committee’s supporting team.