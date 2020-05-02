Governorates, police departments provide 16,000 Ramadan meals

Bahrain’s governorates and police departments have teamed up with a large number of volunteers to present 16,000 Ramadan fast breaking meals across the Kingdom.

The initiative deepens the principle of societal partnership promoted by the Ministry of Interior and comes in cooperation and coordination with the national campaign “Feena Khair (There is good in us) launched by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs, National Security Adviser and Chairman of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation.

The initiative also seeks to enhance the culture of generous sharing and dedicated volunteerism among the Bahrain society and communities.

The governorates and police departments said they would continue to distribute meals throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.