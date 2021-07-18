Grand Finale of Lulu’s ‘SHOP BIG, WIN BIG’ Raffle promotion rewards 2,800 shoppers with BD 175,000 in Gift Vouchers

Listen to this article now

The seventh and final raffle draw of Lulu Hypermarket’s ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ promotion series took place yesterday at Lulu Hypermarket in Muharraq (EDITOR: JULY 14, 2021). A total of 400 prize-winners were announced: 150 shoppers who won Lulu gift cards worth BD 100; a total of 150 winners of BD 50 LuLu gift cards and 100 winners of BD 25 LuLu gift cards.

- Advertisement -

All winners can contact the Customer Service counter at Lulu Hypermarket in Muharraq and collect their prizes.

The ‘Shop Big, Win Big’ electronic raffle promotion ran from 25th March 2021 which had draws every 2 weeks and saw a total of 2,800 winners take home BHD 175,000 worth LuLu gift cards.